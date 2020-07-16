Karla Souza, Caitlin McGee, Sasheer Zamata Cast in ABC Comedy Pilot

RELATED STORIES

How to Get Away With Murder alum Karla Souza, former Bluff City Law-yer Caitlin McGee and SNL vet Sasheer Zamata have signed up for Home Economics, as in a comedy pilot at ABC.

Written by Penguins of Madagascar‘s Michael Colton and John Aboud and inspired by Colton’s family, Home Economics revolves around three adult siblings: one in the “1 percent,” one who is middle-class, and one who is barely holding on.

As first reported by , McGee will play the eldest sibling, Sarah, a therapist for at-risk kids who is married to a teacher, and as such they’re often scraping to make ends meet. A doting mom to her two kids, she tries to be a guru to her two brothers, who obviously would be lost without her wisdom. Zamata in turn will play Sarah’s wife Denise, a superhumanly patient public-school teacher whose relentlessly positive attitude often perplexes the rest of the family.

As previously announced, Topher Grace (That ’70s Show) will play middle sibling Tom, an intellectual/novelist who has had a couple of books that sold decently, though his last one did not.

Souza will play Tom’s wife Marina, a proud New Yorker and former lawyer whose parents came from Latin America. Exhausted by caring for her 7-year-old daughter and toddler twin boys, Marina would like to go back to work one day (if only to escape her children). A rule-follower, she is often in conflict with her brother-in-law Connor, who never met a corner he didn’t try to cut.

The third central sibling, Connor, has yet to be cast.