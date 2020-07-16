Kanye West Registers With The FEC: Still Running For President?

Kanye West has registered with the FEC despite a campaign member confirming that he had dropped out of the presidential race.

According to Newsweek, the Oklahoma State Election Board said Ye “qualified” for the general election ballot in the state for independent and unrecognized party candidates to file their statements of candidacy.

West has also filed a Federal Election Commission form on Wednesday, establishing the “Kanye 2020” campaign committee — but the “veracity” of the filing has not yet been confirmed.

