Kanye West Registers With The FEC: Still Running For President?

Kanye West has registered with the FEC despite a campaign member confirming that he had dropped out of the presidential race.

According to Newsweek, the Oklahoma State Election Board said Ye “qualified” for the general election ballot in the state for independent and unrecognized party candidates to file their statements of candidacy.

West has also filed a Federal Election Commission form on Wednesday, establishing the “Kanye 2020” campaign committee — but the “veracity” of the filing has not yet been confirmed.

During an interview with Forbes, Ye said that it would be down to God whether he runs in 2020 or in 2024.

“Let’s see if the appointing is at 2020 or if it’s 2024—because God appoints the president. If I win in 2020 then it was God’s appointment. If I win in 2024 then that was God’s appointment,” he said at the time.

West has already missed deadlines in more than half of the states in the country.