Kameko gets Sussex Stakes green light at Goodwood | Racing News

Kameko is on course for a mouthwatering clash with Irish 2000 Guineas winner Siskin in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on July 29.

Andrew Balding’s 2000 Guineas hero, who subsequently had his stamina limitations exposed in the Investec Derby when fourth, will return to a mile at the meeting sponsored by his owner, Sheikh Fahad.

Balding is still keen on a crack at the Juddmonte International over 10 furlongs at York next month and feels this race is in the ideal spot in the calendar to prepare for that.

Sheikh Fahad’s racing and bloodstock adviser David Redvers told Nick Luck’s Daily Podcast: “There’s been lively in-house debate and Sheikh Fahad is keen to go with Andrew’s preferred option, which at the moment looks like it will be the Sussex.

“We need to have a meeting of the two Guineas winners to see which is the better and it looks to me like the Sussex is where we are leaning at the moment.

“It depends on other factors, such as weather and how the horse is, but at the moment it looks like that is where we are heading.

“Going to the Sussex gives you more time if you wanted to go to the Juddmonte, which has been Andrew’s target all along.

“He bounced out of the Derby very well and will have had quite a lot of quick runs if he does go to the Juddmonte, but a bit like Roaring Lion, Kitten’s Joy seems to make them out of tough stuff.

“If we’d gone to the Jacques le Marois it would have been a choice between that and the Juddmonte. This gives Andrew the option of doing both.”