Jofra Archer excluded from England-West Indies second Test for bio-secure breach | Cricket News





Jofra Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 tests

Jofra Archer has been excluded from today’s second Test against the West Indies following a breach of England’s bio-secure protocols.

The ECB has confirmed Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted.

The West Indies team have been made aware and are satisfied with the measures that have been imposed.

“I am extremely sorry for what I have done,” said Archer.

“I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble.

“It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry.”

Both teams have been living, training and sleeping in two ‘bubble’ sites, at the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford, adhering to strict health and safety procedures agreed by both boards.