Jofra Archer England bowler ruled out of Test match after COVID19 breach

England bowler Jofra Archer will miss the second Test against the West Indies starting tonight after a breach of COVID-19 protocols.

Archer was set to play at Old Trafford but breached biosecurity measures and now he will begin five days of isolation and need to take two COVID-19 tests. Only until those tests return negative can he end his isolation.

“I am extremely sorry for what I have done,” Archer said in a statement.

Jofra Archer of England (Getty)

“I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble.

“It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry.”

The West Indies were also notified of England Cricket’s decision and “are satisfied” with the actions taken in response.