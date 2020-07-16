Jofra Archer could have cost English cricket ‘tens of millions of pounds’ with breach, says Ashley Giles | Cricket News





Jofra Archer could have cost English cricket ‘tens of millions of pounds’ with his trip to Brighton, says Ashley Giles

Jofra Archer’s bio-secure breach could have been “a disaster” for English cricket costing “tens of millions of pounds”, according to Ashley Giles.

England seamer Archer went home to Brighton between the first and second #rasiethebat Tests against West Indies, contravening strict guidelines.

Giles, managing director of men’s cricket at the ECB, suggested the pace bowler had risked the entire summer schedule.

3:54 Head coach Chris Silverwood says England are focused on helping Archer after the fast bowler’s protocol breach saw him excluded from the second Test Head coach Chris Silverwood says England are focused on helping Archer after the fast bowler’s protocol breach saw him excluded from the second Test

“This could have been a disaster. The ripple effect this could have had through the whole summer could have cost us tens of millions of pounds,” said Giles, with Archer now amid a mandatory five-day self-isolation at the team hotel at Emirates Old Trafford.

“The potential knock-on effect I don’t think he could have understood. He is a young man and young men make mistakes. He has to learn from them. There will be a disciplinary process to go through.”

England head coach Chris Silverwood says it is now important that Archer, who has apologised for his indiscretion, is given support by the team.

“He went home and that does breach the protocols of what we have set up here. Obviously the integrity of this bio-safe environment is very important,” Silverwood told .

“He’s made a mistake, he’s a young man and he’s made a bad judgement call. He knows he has done that and we will support him the best we can.

5:43 Michael Atherton says Archer’s bio-secure breach put the hard work the ECB has done to stage Test matches this summer at risk Michael Atherton says Archer’s bio-secure breach put the hard work the ECB has done to stage Test matches this summer at risk

“He’s got five days stuck in a hotel room, so we’ve got to make sure he’s alright from a well-being point of view, that we look after him.”

Speaking on The Cricket Debate, former West Indies fast bowler Sir Curtly Ambrose says Archer now faces a “challenge” to be ready for the third Test, which is also at Emirates Old Trafford, from July 24.

“It is always going to be tough because as a bowler you do need to spend some time in the nets to get yourself into some kind of shape for the Test match to come,” Ambrose said.

“With Archer not able to do anything for the next five days or so and then only a couple of days between the second and third Tests, it will be a challenge for him.

“For him to break the protocol was a bad move, not a very smart move. We all make mistakes and I’m sure it won’t happen to him again.”

Watch day two of the second #raisethebat Test live on Cricket and Main Event from 10.30am on Friday.