Yannick Ngakoue has made it clear that he wants out of Jacksonville, but the Jaguars continue to play hard ball with their star defensive lineman.

Ngakoue’s representatives have been speaking with teams about a possible trade and long-term contract extension, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Jaguars have not shown a willingness to trade the pass-rusher. Ngakoue has also expressed a willingness to play for a new team without a long-term agreement in place.