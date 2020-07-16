Jacob deGrom undergoes MRI on back, uncertain for Opening Day

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom will undergo an MRI on his back Friday, casting uncertainty on the ace’s availability for Opening Day to the 2020 MLB season.

The Mets sent deGrom to the mound for Tuesday’s intrasquad game planning for it to be some final preparation for Opening Day. After just one inning, the two-time Cy Young Award winner departed with back tightness.

Following a night of rest, deGrom showed up at the team’s facility on Wednesday and seemed to still be having some discomfort. With the Mets’ opener set for July 24 against the Atlanta Braves, deGrom will undergo an MRI.