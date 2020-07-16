How Working With Sara Bareilles Changed Little Voice Star Brittany O’Grady

“So I was just shocked when I got an audition for the show that involved her and Jessie, because I was like, ‘Wow, that’s kind of—that’s on the nose there,’ because it was kind of what was in my sphere at the time,” she continued.

O’Grady landed the part of Bess King in the series. The character is a singer-songwriter trying to survive life in New York, balancing a complicated personal life while trying to land her big break in the music industry. It’s based on some of Bareilles’ experiences, but isn’t her. O’Grady, 24, said she related to the character quite a bit. At 17, she moved from Virginia to Los Angeles with show business dreams.