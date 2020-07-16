How to watch the 30 Rock reunion: Stream the special live from anywhere

Just last month, NBC announced the return of 30 Rock with a reunion special that brings the star-studded cast back for one more episode. After seven years off the air, 30 Rock stars Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, and Jack McBrayer are set to reprise their roles for an hour-long special that’s coming to your screen later this week. The 30 Rock reunion special was filmed using social distancing production techniques to keep the cast and crew safe, and the episode itself doesn’t shy away from the current events in the world either. In fact, the first promo shows Fey’s character Liz Lemon wearing a mask while berating a man for not having one, and the rest of the episode is sure to feature some nods to the tremendous changes seen in the world since the show last aired a new episode in early 2013.

This 30 Rock special is also acting as an “Upfronts” presentation for NBC. These events usually occur in person to showcase upcoming shows from many of the major TV networks. However, since the in-person event is cancelled this year, NBC is using its 30 Rock reunion to give audiences a look at what to expect during the next TV season. 30 Rock A One-Time Special: When & where 30 Rock returns to NBC for A One-Time Special on Thursday, July 16 at 8 p.m. ET. Luckily, if you miss the show airing on Thursday night, you can catch it again on Friday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET on USA, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SyFy, CNBC, and the new NBC streaming service Peacock. With all of the channels airing the special reunion episode on Friday night, there are plenty of streaming services to choose from if you don’t currently have the ability to watch as it airs live on TV. We’ll get into the best options to pick below. How to watch 30 Rock A One-Time Special live from anywhere The options listed below make it easy for those in the U.S. to tune in and watch the new 30 Rock reunion special, but watching from outside the U.S. is not so easy. Luckily, using a VPN makes it simple to change your location virtually, and gives you instant access to the show. Whether you are traveling or live outside of the U.S., this is what you need to know. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options? Here are some more options that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN

No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch 30 Rock live. Get in on this deal now!

Live stream 30 Rock A One-Time Special in the U.S. There are several streaming services that offer access to watch NBC live, including Sling TV and Hulu with Live TV, but access to NBC is completely dependant on where you live in the U.S. You can check each service’s website beforehand to see which channels will be available in your area. It’s easier to find access to channels like USA, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, and Syfy which are available on Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV without a location restriction. However, that would mean having to wait until Friday night at 9 p.m. ET to watch. If you don’t want to miss the first airing of the reunion special on NBC, Sling TV should be the first service you try out. You can do this absolutely free as Sling’s current trial promotion offers three full days of access. You will be billed automatically if you don’t cancel the service after the three-day trial period, so that’s something to keep in mind.

Sling TV

Check out Sling with its free three-day trial to score access to over 45 live channels, on-demand content, and more. Plans start at $30 if you want to watch Sling whenever.

Hulu with Live TV is another great choice, though it is quite a bit more expensive than Sling TV. Plus, Sling TV’s latest offer locks in the $30 cost for a full year so you don’t have to worry about a sudden price increase like other live TV streaming services have seen recently.

Hulu with Live TV

Just like with Sling TV, NBC at Hulu with Live TV access is dependant on where you live in the U.S. You can check the availability before signing up. While it may not be as affordable as Sling, you get access to all of Hulu’s live TV channels for one singular monthly cost. You’ll also find it available on a few more devices than Sling TV, such as the Nintendo Switch.

Fubo TV

Tune in and watch 30 Rock as it airs live this Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC with Fubo TV. Your subscription gets you access to over 100 live channels including NBC, and cloud DVR access so you can watch whenver’s convenient.