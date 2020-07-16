How Psych 2 Honors Tim Omundson’s Real-Life Stroke While Remaining So Very Psych

“Because of all of us are pragmatists, we were thinking, we just wanted Tim to have his insurance from SAG for doing the movie, so it was like, how do we do it with Tim?” he says. “We knew within our shooting schedule, we weren’t going to be able to do it, so I’m like, what if we, six months from now, can reconvene at the very last possible moment before the movie airs, and however far along on his recovery, we’ll shoot a scene with Tim, whether it’s on the phone…we were even like, if it’s just his voice, that’s fine. It didn’t matter. We just wanted him to get his check for the movie, and that’s been sort of the mantra of Psych anyway. We were just all keeping everybody afloat.”

They eventually shot the scene at Omundson’s house, and found their star eager to do as much as he could.

“As soon as we finished it, Tim was like, what more can we do? What more can we do? And I said, well, we can do another one of these movies, and it’s going to be about you. And that was the goal,” Franks says.