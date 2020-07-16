Henry Cavill Building A PC Has My Sparks Firing

Bradley Lamb
*I slowly, I slowly started to be SEDUCTED by him, like he started to seduce me!*

This is Henry Cavill.


Thomas Samson / Getty Images

And this, dear reader, is a video of Henry Cavill building a computer.

In case you’re unaware, Henry Cavill is a gamer — a person who plays video games — and he’s a pretty serious one to boot!


NME / Via youtube.com

I wonder if he plays himself in The Witcher video game.

So, while all y’all heaux were baking bread and making fake objects outta cakes and fondant during quarantine, Henry Cavill built a whole-ass gaming computer…from SCRATCH!


Mission: Impossible — Fallout / Paramount Pictures

As someone who has mental breakdowns building Ikea furniture, I was, in a word, impressed.

Oop! He’s getting started.

What a view…and yes, I know that the window curtains are closed.

We love a man who reads the manual!

This is the face I made while watching H.C. build a computer from scratch.

Ah, yes. Now he’s installing a fan so the computer doesn’t overheat while staring at Henry Cavill all day.


@henrycavill / Via instagram.com

I wish I had an internal fan, amirite?

The screwdriver…yup. I’m just gonna leave y’all with that one.

And then the computer was finished, something I personally didn’t care about, because when Henry Cavill is in the frame, what else can you be looking at?


The Witcher / Netflix

But, if you wanna see the final product, you can watch the entire video here.

I’m not the only one with their wires crossed! The internet is having a tizzy fit!

So yeah, hope y’all enjoyed this video! Gonna go watch it again…for research purposes…you know…to build a computer…


New In Town / Comedy Central

