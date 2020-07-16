Grammarly is getting a little better in Google Docs

The full power of Grammarly is going to be available in Google Docs for Grammarly Premium subscribers.
The Premium level of Grammarly offers users helpful writing suggestions like a passive voice detector and other tweaks to make your writing more concise.
Before today’s update, Grammarly Premium users could only use the service within Google Docs and Word to fix misspelt words. Beyond that, there’s a new Grammarly sidebar that will allow users to fix their typos and grammar errors on the fly without having to close their document.
Within this new sidebar, there’s also a quicker way to set the tone for your article now where you can click on the target icon, allowing you to switch between informal and less formal writing.
The update is currently rolling out and should be available to all subscribers by the end of July.
A premium Grammarly subscription costs $139 USD ($188 CAD) per year.
Source: Grammarly