GoHealth, an online portal that lets users buy health insurance plans, closes at ~$19/share, after pricing at $21/share, raising $914M in its Nasdaq IPO (Elise Reuter/MedCity News)

GoHealth, an online portal that lets users buy health insurance plans, closes at ~$19/share, after pricing at $21/share, raising $914M in its Nasdaq IPO — GoHealth, an online insurance broker focusing on Medicare Advantage plans, went public on Wednesday for $914 million.
