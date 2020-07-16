GoHealth, an online portal that lets users buy health insurance plans, closes at ~$19/share, after pricing at $21/share, raising $914M in its Nasdaq IPO (Elise Reuter/MedCity News)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Elise Reuter / MedCity News:

