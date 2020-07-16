Ghislaine Maxwell Denied Bail In Epstein Sex Trafficking Case

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and business partner of late billionaire and convicted child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein — has been denied bail by a judge.

Maxwell attended court this week where she pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and perjury.

Her lawyer asked that Maxwell be released on released on a $5 million bond.

“The risk is simply too great”, Judge Alison Nathan reportedly replied.

If convicted, Maxwell faces up to 35 years in prison. Her trial date has been set for July 2021 — a year from now. Many feel that maxwell could be murdered in jail or commit “suicide” like her dead ex, Epstein.