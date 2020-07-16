Ghislaine Maxwell Denied Bail In Epstein Sex Trafficking Case

By
Bradley Lamb
Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and business partner of late billionaire and convicted child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein — has been denied bail by a judge.

Maxwell attended court this week where she pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and perjury.

