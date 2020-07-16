Getting Bored? 5 Apps to Kill Time With

If you find yourself stuck in a waiting area with nothing to do, or you have a long commute every day, then your phone can be your best ally in fighting boredom. You can download fun apps on your tablet or smartphone, and you will be occupied for the next couple of hours. Whether you’re looking for a fun game or something more productive, this list features excellent choices. Read more below.

Mobile Casino Games

Lots of casino games have awesome features, graphics and themes, which means you can play casino games and test your luck for massive prizes. Furthermore, reputable casinos like casino.netbet.com have optimized sites for smartphones, which means you can start your gaming adventure on your smartphone. And also, if you want to bet on volleyball, for example, you can visit sites like https://sport.netbet.com.

So, you can play top casino games in many versions, or place your bets football games, tennis matches, and more. Either way, you could take advantage of many great offers for new players, and further down the line, you can also access top promotions or exclusive treats.

Memrise

This is a great educational app that helps you to learn a new language and expands your vocabulary with new words and phrases. It’s a very interactive and perfect option when you want to improve your knowledge on the go. There’s also an option to watch clips from native speakers in order to familiarize yourself with the culture and local slang and conversational phrases. Although this is a free app, you need a Memrise subscription to gain access to everything this app has on offer. However, there are a lot of free options to help you learn a new language.

Relaxing Games

When you feel tired, and you want to relax and unwind, these are super relaxing games that are also very easy and fun to play. Monument Valley is a popular choice. This is a puzzle game that leads you to a surreal world with a soothing soundtrack. Another incredible game is Cessabit which is also designed for stress relief. You need to inspect a couple of interesting pictures and then answer questions about them. Fortunately, there are many options accessible online for everyone, so you can easily download other games like action games or social games, for instance, that are suitable for your mood, skills and personal preferences.

Pocket

If you want to stay up to date with the latest news and bookmark or save the best articles for later, then this is the app you need to download. You can save and then read articles, stories, recipes or watch videos on the go, form any page and publication. It’s a very convenient app that allows you to access your saved content offline.

The app also has a great feature that enables you to listen to the articles that you already saved on your app. Hence, it’s a perfect option when you’re driving, or you’re a fan of podcasts. It also gives you access to the best articles from premium publications like Fast Company, The Harvard Business Review and others. This is a free app with in-app purchases and monthly subscription model for more premium features.

Memory Trainer

If you want to boost your memory in a fun way, download this app, you’ll play games developed to help you improve your memory and achieve better results every time you play. It has other benefits, namely, stronger visual memory skills, improved concertation, short-term memory, and cognitive skills. So, when you want fun exercises for your brain then this a good choice when you’re waiting in line, or you’re commuting to work.