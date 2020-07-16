Georgia Thinks Gov. Brian Kemp Is Trying To Kill Them As He Bans Cities From Mandating Face Masks!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Georgia residents think that their governor, Brian Kemp, is trying to kill them with COVID-19 after he bans cities from mandating that face masks are worn outside of their homes.

The Republican governor signed an executive order to prevent local governments from enforcing mandatory face covering orders — overriding orders issued by at least 15 local governments across the state, according to The Associated Press.

