George Floyd’s Family Files Civil Lawsuit Against Minneapolis & Police

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

The family of George Floyd has reportedly filed a civil lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and its police department.

“This is a crisis in Black America — a public health crisis,” Civil Rights attorney Benjamin Crump told reporters. “While all of America is dealing with the public health crisis of the coronavirus pandemic, Black America has to deal with another public health pandemic of police brutality.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR