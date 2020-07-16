Gas attack at Selfridges London department store leaves 14 needing treatment

A gas attack with an ‘unknown substance’ in a plush central London department store has left 14 people needing treatment by paramedics.

A man in his 20s has been arrested following an ‘altercation’ in Selfridges between two men- where one sprayed the other with a ‘CS gas-like substance’.

Selfridges said some staff members and customers were checked by paramedics for ‘irritated noses and throats’, reports the Daily Mirror.

All except one has been given the all clear- with one customer being monitored.

Met police officers were called to reports of a disturbance at the Oxford Street store at just after 1.30pm today.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “It was reported that a man, in his 20s, had been detained by security staff after he sprayed another man with an unknown substance, which causes similar effects to CS gas.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of affray. He has been taken into custody.

“A group of nine members of the public have been treated at the scene for effects of the spray.

“Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service (LAS). Enquiries continue.”

Photographs appear to show paramedics treating shoppers with water after suffering effects from the ‘gas’.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 1:44pm today to reports of an incident on Duke Street, Marylebone.

“We dispatched a number of resources including an incident response officer, ambulance crews and our hazardous area response teams (HART.)”

“The incident is ongoing and we are working with other emergency services. We have currently treated fourteen people at the scene, with more updates to follow.”

A Selfridges spokesman told Mirror Online that two males were detained in the store after an ‘altercation’, although police are not taking action against them.

They said: “We can confirm the police are in attendance at our Oxford Street store following a short altercation between two males which involved the spraying of an unknown irritant by one of the males; both males were detained and one arrested.

“At this point in the police are taking no further action and the ambulance service are confident it is a non-harmful irritant.

“A few team members and customers were checked over by the ambulance service for irritated nose and throat, with all but one being given the all clear. One customer continues to be monitored. The store continues to trade as normal.”