Gabriel Martinelli: Arsenal striker ruled out until end of 2020 after knee surgery | Football News





Gabriel Martinelli scored 10 goals in 26 appearances for Arsenal this season

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli will be out until the end of the year following knee surgery.

The 19-year-old Brazilian, who had scored 10 goals across 26 appearances this season, injured his left knee in training last month and has undergone successful surgery.

2:54 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal’s win over Liverpool in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal’s win over Liverpool in the Premier League

“[Martinelli is] currently recovering in a knee brace after his operation, which took place during the last week of June,” said a club statement.

“Surgery was successful, with consultants and our medical team very encouraged with Gabi’s current progress at this stage of his recovery.

“[He] will continue his recovery throughout the close season, with the aim of a return to full training by the end of 2020.”

Pablo Mari in action for Arsenal at Manchester City

Defender Pablo Mari is expected to return to training in September after spraining ankle ligaments at Manchester City last month.

Mari is now off crutches and has returned home to Spain to undergo a short period of “specialist attention and extensive therapy”.

“He will return to the UK later in July to resume his rehabilitation at our training centre throughout the close season, with the aim of returning to full training in September,” Arsenal said.