Front-door boarding, fare collection to resume for MBTA buses, other lines

Starting Monday, passengers will be allowed to board through the front doors of MBTA vehicles, and that also means the T will be collecting fares again.

With permanent barriers in place to protect its operators, customers should board through the front doors of buses, the Mattapan Line, and the street-level stops along the Green Line, according to a news release. They should then exit through the back doors.

Back in late March, the T instituted rear-door boarding to help protect its operators against COVID-19. The move made rides free for several months for these modes of transportation, according to The Boston Globe.

“We’re glad to be able to return to the normal boarding process, and as we continue through the reopening process, it is important that customers and employees remain vigilant in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in the release.

All riders must wear a face covering, and the seats closest to drivers and operators are marked off with decals for riders not to use, the release said.

If the state sees a spike in COVID-19 cases, the T could move back to rear-door boarding, the release said.