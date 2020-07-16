Fittler, Johns remind Cowboys Josh McGuire who real sledgers were

Rugby league greats Andrew Johns and Brad Fittler have issued a cheeky reminder to Cowboys enforcer Josh McGuire as to who the real sledgers were after the North Queensland forward was voted the game’s best trash talker in this year’s Players’ Poll.

McGuire received 30 per cent of votes in the category of the league’s ‘best sledgers’ in the poll conducted by NRL.com.

Wests Tigers’ Josh Reynolds and Penrith’s Jarome Luai were tied in second spot, but each received just six per cent of the votes.

The poll prompted Fittler to send a humorous reminder to McGuire that back in the 1990s and early 2000s, the game had a different level of verbal weapons with the likes of rugby league legends Terry Hill, Ricky Stuart and Benny Elias leading the way.

Josh McGuire (Getty)

“When you (McGuire) have a head like that, you know, if you live in a glass house don’t throw stones. Who’s he sledging?” Fittler joked on Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and The Eighth.

“Joey and I grew up with some of the best sledgers – Terry Hill, Ricky Stuart, Benny Elias was good, (Brett) Finch was sharp.”

Johns then revealed that former Manly coach Bob Fulton used the tactic of sledging as a coaching asset to counter opposition teams.

“Manly as a whole were good. Because their coach Bozo (Bob Fulton) used to put in their game plan, ‘heavy on the verbals’,” Johns said.

Player polls and opinions: Freddy & the Eighth – Round 10

“But Terry Hill was on a whole different level.

“I will say, the niggling has gotten worse because you can’t get a punch in the head. There was someone who played for the last 10 years and he was known as the ‘best niggler.’

“Imagine if you were to niggle Paul Harragon.”

Fittler said that now Raiders coach Stuart was so good at getting under the skin of opposition teams, it would lead to a regular scuffle during the scrum.

“There was a lot of tactics back in the day with Sticky (Ricky Stuart) and that – you could niggle from afar and you could only niggle in certain spaces,” he said.

“Because Sticky used to hammer everyone. It was always smart, it was always when they were packed down in scrums and you’d see front-rowers and they’d try to grab him.”