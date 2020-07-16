Everything New Coming To Netflix This Week, Starting July 16

Tuesday, July 21:

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 — Netflix Original

As Moritz and the MyDrugs crew ramp up their hustle, the online drug shop grows more successful — and even more dangerous.

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking — Netflix Comedy Special

Award-winning actor, comedian, and presenter Jack Whitehall is back with more hilarious quips and shocking stories in his second Netflix original comedy special, Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking. The hour-long set features a disastrous audience interaction, absurd tales of Jack’s [in]famous father, and an uncomfortable story from the Berlin airport.

Street Food: Latin America — Netflix Documentary

From the creators of Chef’s Table, the hit series Street Food returns for a new culinary adventure. The newest installment will travel to six countries in Latin America and explore the vibrant street food culture of Oaxaca, Mexico; Salvador, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Lima, Peru; Bogota, Colombia; and La Paz, Bolivia. Each episode highlights the stories of perseverance and culture that bring life to each country’s cuisine.