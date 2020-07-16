Evelyn Lozada Tearfully Responds To Ex Chad Ochocinco’s Tweet Seemingly Referring To Domestic Violence Incident

Evelyn Lozada took to Instagram to speak her truth Thursday after making some comments in regard to a tweet made by ex Chad OchoCinco that seemingly referred to their infamous domestic violence incident.

In response to a question from a fan who asked Chad how he stayed so positive, he said, “I lost my temper for once in life for 3 seconds and it cost me a lifetime worth of work, I got it all back plus some after getting a 2nd chance & NOTHING will ever get me out of that happy space again…”

While people praised Chad for his response, Evelyn felt that his words minimized the abuse she experienced.

In August of 2012, Chad was charged in a domestic violence incident for head-butting his then-wife Evelyn, who suffered injuries as a result of the attack.

Since then, Chad and Evelyn have split ways and Evelyn has become an outspoken advocate for domestic violence awareness.

So when Chad made his tweet Thursday morning, Evelyn explained in a near 6-minute video that she was triggered by his words.

“As much as I’m trying to heal from this, it’s messages like this, it’s tweets or whatever the hell it was, that are triggers for me,” a tearful Evelyn explained in her video.

Initially, she made some comments in her IG story suggesting that the headbutting incident was not the only time Chad abused her.

She followed up on that claim in her video in which she alleged that Chad has abused her more than once but she only publicly spoke about that incident because it was public knowledge.

Evelyn said she wanted Chad to speak the whole truth.

“It wasn’t the first time and one of the things I’m always going to do is live in my truth,” she said.

You can watch the video below:

As of Thursday evening, Chad had not responded to Evelyn’s allegations. We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

