European students exempt from U.S. coronavirus travel ban: WSJ By

WASHINGTON () – Foreign students coming from Europe are exempt from a travel ban the United States imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
The exemption for Europe also includes some au pairs and family members of visa holders in the United States, according to a memo sent by the U.S. State Department to Congress, the Journal said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.