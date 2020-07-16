EU top court strikes down flagship EU-US data transfer mechanism called Privacy Shield, in a ruling that could impact thousands of companies including Facebook (Natasha Lomas/)

Natasha Lomas / :
EU top court strikes down flagship EU-US data transfer mechanism called Privacy Shield, in a ruling that could impact thousands of companies including Facebook — A highly anticipated ruling by Europe’s top court has just landed — striking down a flagship EU-US data flows arrangement called Privacy Shield.
