English tourists calling to cancel Scots hotel bookings over border quarantine fears

A Scots hotelier has warned that English customers are phoning to cancel bookings over the row about quarantining visitors.

Beth MacLeod, who runs the Knockderry Country House Hotel in Argyll, said she has received three calls a day from people worried about whether they can come to Scotland.

In a message to Nicola Sturgeon, who has not closed the door on a cross-border quarantine, Beth said: “I would like her to make it clear that English visitors are welcome in Scotland.”

It comes after Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, said that some customers from south of the Border had asked about refunds if the restriction was implemented.





Get all the top Scottish politics news sent straight to your Inbox by signing up to our Politics newsletter. We cover Holyrood, Westminster and local councils, with a current focus on how our governments are handling the coronavirus pandemic. To sign up, simply enter your email address into the pink box near the top of this article. Alternatively, you can visit our newsletter sign up-centre. Once you are there, enter your email address and select Politics and any other Daily Record newsletters that are of interest.

Falling coronavirus levels in Scotland have fuelled suggestions that visitors from other parts of the UK with higher incidences of Covid-19 may have to quarantine on arrival.

The First Minister has said she has no plans to impose such a policy on English tourists but the Scottish Government has not ruled it out.

Supporters of her position say she is taking a responsible approach to public health, while detractors have slammed the prospect of restricting freedom of movement.

Beth and her husband Murdo have owned and operated Knockderry near Loch Long for 20 years, transforming it into an award-winning country house hotel.







(Image: Daily Record)



They have 18 employees and the hotel makes an important contribution to the local economy.

Staff were furloughed after the hotel had to shut in March but, with lockdown easing, Knockderry is again taking bookings.

However, Beth said a “huge” number of her customers come from England and the speculation about quarantine is damaging.

She added: “I am getting calls from customers, who have either booked and are now saying they want their money back because they believe they cannot come to Scotland on holiday or they are calling and are nervous because they may have a credit note and they want to know about when they can come. They are saying, ‘When will the Border be open?’

“I had a lady on Friday who had six rooms booked for her family to come up. She wanted a complete refund.

“I had a very, very hard persuading her that she could come to Scotland. She said that as far as she was concerned Scotland was closed to her.”

She continued: “We are now seeing less and less bookings on a daily basis.

“People are not going to invest £200 for a dinner bed and breakfast stay if they feel there is a possibility the border is going to close.”

Asked how many English people had been in contact over the quarantine issue, Beth said: “When I am on duty, I am getting two or three calls.

“Anything that might make somebody think twice about lifting the phone and making a booking is going to make a difference.”

Beth also said she was mindful of how she expressed her views:

“There is a very large percentage of the population who think that what the SNP are doing, and what Nicola Sturgeon is doing, is absolutely right. And they are my customers too. And I have to be very careful.

“The last thing I need to do is to now discourage 45% of the Scottish population.”







(Image: Lennox Herald)



Murdo said: “We had people phoning us and saying ‘We want to come, but the border is closed’.

“You have to put yourself in their shoes. If this is your big chance to do something to get out of wherever it is you have been locked up for the last three and a half months, you would go for a certainty rather than a problematic possibility.”

Crothall, an industry leader, said in June: “I know of a few businesses who have received enquiries from people south of the border who have become concerned about a potential quarantine and have asked for reassurance of a full refund should a quarantine come into force.”

Labour MSP Jackie Baillie said: “Local tourism businesses across Scotland are struggling with cancellations and a lack of forward bookings because of the lack of clarity from the First Minister about whether visitors are welcome in Scotland.

“This will lead to businesses having to close their doors and staff being made redundant in the next few months. The First Minister must realise that the mixed messages coming from her government are damaging to Scotland’s economy and she must urgently make clear that visitors are welcome to Scotland.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson highlighted previous comments from Sturgeon: “There are many, many parts of the world right now, where particular parts of the country have internal borders closed to other parts of the country because of a desire to stop this virus spreading.

“I think some public health experts from overseas will probably look at this debate in the UK right now, and won’t really understand why we wouldn’t be driven purely by considerations of public health.”