England vs West Indies – Live Match Coverage

England edged an attritional opening day of the second #raisethebat Test against West Indies, with an unbroken 126-run partnership between Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes steering the hosts to 207-3 by stumps.

Less than a week on from the thrilling finish to the first Test at The Ageas Bowl – which saw the West Indies take a 1-0 series lead – it was, by comparison, a rather flat opening to the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford.

Sibley grinded his way to 86 not out, blunting the opposition attack for 253 balls – with only four boundaries scored – but his contribution could prove a vital one for an England side that has desperately struggled for first-innings runs on home soil in recent years.



















The West Indies had the opportunity to see the back of him for 68, only for captain Jason Holder to put down a simple chance at second slip off Shannon Gabriel, who was absent from the field for large parts of the day, seemingly troubled by a hamstring complaint or problem with his groin.

Stokes (59no) showed a bit more attacking intent, the highlight of which was a glorious straight six down the ground off Roston Chase shortly before tea, but even he was more circumspect than usual, using up 159 deliveries.

England’s returning skipper Joe Root, meanwhile, played nicely for 23 before he nicked one through to Holder when unwisely chasing a drive against Alzarri Joseph (1-41), who had shaped the previous delivery away nicely and repeated the trick with the wicket ball.

The morning of the Test had been dominated by news of Jofra Archer’s exclusion from the England side for breaking bio-secure rules, but England’s new-look seam attack for the Test of Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran will have to wait until day two, at the earliest, to get their hands on the ball after Holder won the toss and elected to field.

In seemingly helpful, overcast conditions – the kind they thrived on last week – it was a rather wayward and rusty opening from the West Indies seam bowlers, Gabriel in particular, once play got underway an hour late due to rain.

In fact, it was the introduction of off-spinner Chase (2-53) which brought the first breakthrough on the stroke of lunch, and then another immediately after it.

Rory Burns (15) was first trapped lbw, playing for turn that never came, while Zak Crawley perished first ball after the interval, helping turn one round the corner to a lurking leg slip.

Root steadied the England innings with a typically busy knock, quickly progressing his score up near Sibley’s in a fifty stand before he came unstuck against Joseph, the man responsible for his demise in four of his last five innings’ against the West Indies.

But no England collapse was forthcoming on this occasion as Sibley and Stokes showed great fortitude in frustrating the West Indies, who were effectively operating with a four-man attack for large parts of the day.

Gabriel, having seemed unsettled during his opening spell, limped out of the attack at the 30-over mark, having got through only seven himself, and though he later returned for a three-over ‘burst’, that was it for him in the day.

Gabriel’s evening session spell did very nearly bring about the breakthrough, Sibley squirting a chance to second slip shelled by Holder, but the Windies fast bowler still looked a shadow of his usual fiery self, even sending down a wide to second slip reminiscent of Steve Harmison’s 2006/07 Ashes opener.

The West Indies attack stuck diligently to their task, with England never finding scoring easy, but it is the home side who will be the happier of the two with a platform to build on come day two.

Watch day two of the second #raisethebat Test between England and West Indies live on Cricket from 10.30am on Friday.