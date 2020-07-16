Employers Prepare for a Return to the Workplace With Strategies Focused on Keeping Employees Safe and Energized

Article content

Mercer’s Return to a New Normal point of view outlines ways organizations can aim to ensure the future well-being of their people, businesses and communities

NEW YORK — As many countries around the world emerge from the first shock of the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home restrictions slowly lift, many employers are quickly learning that returning to the workplace does not equal returning to life as it was pre-pandemic and is actually more complicated than locking-down. While employers look for ways to preserve their employees’ health and well-being and keep them energized and productive, they will have to balance empathy and economics, even in the face of tough decisions, finds Mercer’s Return to a New Normalwhite paper.

“Organizations faced with a global pandemic of such wide sweeping impact cannot predict what a ‘new normal’ will look like, but they can predict the challenges they might face,” said Martine Ferland, President and CEO, Mercer. “This uncharted territory has pushed employers to consider who should return to the worksite, when and under which conditions; how work gets done digitally; what it takes for employees to be mentally and physically prepared to return to work; and what measures are critical to ensure success in these turbulent times. To be as prepared as possible, it is critical to build a risk mindset, thinking through what protocols and policies as well as what range of reactions employees may have and how to implement necessary changes. Leading companies are taking a fresh look at how best to return, with one eye firmly on how to use this reset as an opportunity to reinvent.”