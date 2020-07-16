Drake Hits Barbados And Shows Off His New Ink! (Photos)

Roommates, we all know Drake wherever Drake goes, chaos follows! At least when it comes to fans, and his latest trip to Barbados had fans in a tizzy after they realized something may be going down! Drake has been keeping a low profile during quarantine season. Claims that he is working on his album has run rampant, but we have some intel that he’s apparently on the island shooting a music video.

Drake‘s been uploading some flicks here and there but we definitely took notice when we found these pictures of ChampagneZADDY on the beach in some khaki shorts. The most noticeable things is the new additions to his interesting collection of tattoos! We’ve all seen the huge owl on his chest, if you haven’t… see below:

That’s the front, now we got the back! We’ve seen his Aaliyah tattoo and the portrait he has of his mom & uncle. But he came back with a massive tattoo of his long-time producer “40.” See the tatts below:

It kind of seems like the ultimate symbol of love for Drake is making it permanent. To be fair the man did say “Tatt my name on you so I know it’s real” well clearly it’s real y’all! He also has Lil Wayne, his son and his well-known OVO owl symbol tattooed as well. Drake maintains he’s in album mode so this fun in the sun may look like play, but it may be all business! We’ll be sure to update you should we get anymore tea Roommates!

