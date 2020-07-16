Diane Francis: China is an enemy of the West, and Canada needs to act like it

Article content continued

But not Canada. Trudeau listens to Canada’s ruling elite — China whisperers from the Liberal party, banks, insurance companies, and Quebec business community — who do business there and counsel appeasement. This effort is led by former prime minister Jean Chrétien whose son-in-law is a big China fan and whose protégé is Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, who himself borrowed more than $1 million from the Bank of China to buy two London apartments. After press reports, he paid off the Chinese bank.

Such intrusion into Ottawa policymaking and execution has prevented public recognition that China is an enemy state and decoupling — politically, scientifically, diplomatically and economically — must take place. The minute that the two businessmen were kidnapped without charges in 2018, Canada should have explicitly stated that there would be no Meng prisoner exchange. That year, when China began punitively halting agricultural imports, Canada should have banned Huawei and all other state-owned enterprises, along with Chinese foreign students and those working in strategic industries.

The stakes have never been higher. Is Canada a country or is it a pawn that a Chinese oligarch can hold to ransom?

In 2017, Canada lost its only entry ticket into the 21st century technology big leagues as a result of Huawei. Now Trudeau’s incompetence and naïveté may cost Canada’s status and membership in the community of civilized democracies where it belongs.