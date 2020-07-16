Despite Rumors, Piers Morgan’s ‘Announcement’ Isn’t Bitcoin-Related By Cointelegraph

Despite Rumors, Piers Morgan’s ‘Announcement’ Isn’t Bitcoin-Related
British journalist and TV personality, Piers Morgan, made his “big announcement” on Twitter on July 16 — but despite social media rumors about a potential endorsement it wasn’t crypto-related
Instead Morgan said he’ll be launching a book related to a “liberal war” and COVID-19 called Wake Up. He’d earlier addressed the rumours he’d start providing Bitcoin advice (BTC) in the following tweet:
