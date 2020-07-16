Denver gets free beers if Brandon McManus breaks the NFL record for longest field goal in 2020

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

In Week 13 of last season, Brandon McManus lined up for an NFL-record 65-yard field goal with one second remaining in the first half against the Chargers in Denver. But coach Vic Fangio changed his mind at the last moment, disallowing the Broncos kicker the opportunity at history.

In 2020, McManus is hopeful he gets a chance to break the record — and if he’s successful, everyone that’s of-age in the city of Denver can get a free beer.

McManus laid out the details of his partnership with Bud Light on Thursday’s installment of Good Morning Football. The 28-year-old made it clear he is capable of breaking the current NFL record, 64 yards, set by former Broncos kicker Matt Prater in 2013.

