Denver developer sentenced to ten years in federal prison for condo arson

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

A Denver developer was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison for arson, torching condominiums on Grove Street.

Michael Marte, 55 also was ordered to pay about $2.9 million restitution to the arson victims, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office in Colorado. Marte also will serve three years of supervised probation after his prison term.

The fire, at 1920 and 1930 Grove Street, was set May 10, 2018, in buildings that were under construction.

After being indicted in federal court on arson and fraud charges, Marte was arrested in February 2019 in the Carribean. Marte was paid an annual salary of about $200,000 to supervise the construction project.

