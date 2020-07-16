Demi Burnett Calls Out Colton Underwood for “Petty” Handling of Cassie Randolph Split

Cassie previously aired her grievances with Colton on Instagram, where she accused him of trying to “monetize” their breakup with a new chapter for his book. She said of his own Instagram post, “It seems you are subtly engaging in a tactic that peppers in aggressive comments such as ‘that obviously changed this week’ in order to make me look like the bad one.”

Colton did not respond to the remarks, but his rep told E! News, “Her accusations are simply not true.”

When the pair initially announced their split in late May, they each stated their desire to remain friends. In her statement, Cassie said of the breakup, “With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other’s back.”