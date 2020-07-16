Amazon today has the new 13-inch MacBook Pro (10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) for $1,849.99, down from $1,999.00. You’ll need to add the MacBook Pro to your cart and head to the checkout screen to see the final discount, and you can get the notebook in both Silver and Space Gray at this price.

Note: is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This isn’t quite the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this model of the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro, but it’s a match of the current best price found online. You’ll also find the same sale on B,amp;H Photo, but stock has begun dwindling at the retailer this morning.

$150 OFF 13-inch MacBook Pro for $1,849.99

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you’re shopping for a new Apple notebook.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

This article, "Deals: New 1TB 13-Inch MacBook Pro on Sale for $1,849.99 at Amazon ($150 Off)" first appeared on .com

Discuss this article in our forums