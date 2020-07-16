Dak Prescott contract: Deadline passes but clock still moving for Cowboys, franchised QB

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
3

The Cowboys and Dak Prescott have negotiated for more than a year on a long-term contract. They negotiated right up to Wednesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, in fact. They still couldn’t beat the clock.

Worse, the clock is still ticking.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported Wednesday that there was an offer that Prescott was interested in pursuing, but there wasn’t enough time to wrap it up.

The Dallas Morning News reported (subscription required) that the length of the contract remains a sticking point: The Cowboys want to sign Prescott to a five-year deal but Prescott, 26, wants a four-year deal. And still no middle ground could be reached even though this has been a core issue for a long time.

MORE: NASCAR driver/Eagles fan offer scouting report on Dak

A few questions need to be asked after reading the tweets and reports:

— Did Team Prescott (the QB and his agent, Todd France) and/or the Cowboys (Jerry and Stephen Jones) misplay this game of chicken, each waiting too long for the other side to give in? Or did they proceed in a manner they wanted, to ensure that a deal could not be made in time?

— Will the offer that Prescott reportedly liked be available in a few months? Will the Cowboys pass on Prescott if the QB market (Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson) goes too high?

Some clues, perhaps, from the post-deadline numbers: Prescott is scheduled to make $31.4 million this season under his exclusive franchise-tag tender, and if the Cowboys want to bring him back for 2021, they could tag him again at $37 million (a mandated 20 percent raise under tag rules). The reported late offer was for about that much. How far beyond those dollars and years, then, is Dallas really willing to go?

Some of these questions may be answered when/if the sides address the impasse. Some may not be answered until the sides resume negotiations — which will be up against a new time limit.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR