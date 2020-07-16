Crowds at AFL’s Geelong-Collingwood match in Perth spark fears of COVID-19 contamination

The Australian Medical Association’s WA president Dr Andrew Miller said the Perth event was a “huge gamble”.

“What we’re betting with is the health and livelihood of the whole of Western Australia,” he said.

The WA government believes its safety measures will be enough to prevent outbreaks.

Only mobile phone tickets or card payments were accepted and every second row left empty.

Sanitiser stations were installed throughout the venue, and every toilet, bar and food outlet open to minimise queueing.

Any pitch invasion was to be considered a breach of quarantine rules and attract up to a $50,000 fine.