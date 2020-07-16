Coronavirus deaths in Gauteng: 55% are male, majority aged 60 to 69

Workers in protective gear work at Westpark cemetery in Johannesburg.

The Gauteng Health dept says as of 10 July 2020 – majority of deaths in the province were aged between 60 -69.

55% were male and 45% were female.

The province has now recorded 767 deaths.

The Gauteng health department says as of 10 July, males made up 55% of deaths in the province, and the majority were aged between 60 and 69.

According to statistics released by the department this week, the age and gender breakdown of deaths in the province show that out of the 515 deaths recorded, 284 (55%) were male and 231 (45%) were female.

Deaths: age breakdown Unknown: 13 0 – 9: 7 10 – 19: 0 20 – 29: 10 30 – 39: 38 40 – 49: 47 50 – 59: 103 60 – 69: 121 70 – 79: 115 80 – 89: 45 90 – 99: 16 Total: 515

Of the those deaths, the highest number (121 or 23.3%) came from the 60-69 age group – of which 73 were male and 48 were female.

This was followed by 115 deaths in the 70 – 79 age group, of which – a majority of 63 were male while 52 were female.

Lastly, 103 deaths were recorded in the 50 -59 group with 60 being males and 43 female.

Comorbidities:

The department found that 281 (54%) of deaths have been attributed to either or both diabetes and hypertension.

Majority of deaths with hypertension were 115 (22%), 65 (13%) were diabetes while 101 (20%) had both.

A further 115 (22%) of the total deaths had zero or unknown comorbidities while 57 (11%) have other comorbidities.

The department further found that 68% (352) of deaths happened within a week of diagnosis/admission while 126 (%) happened after a week or more of diagnosis/admission.

A total of 244 (47%) of deaths occurred within 3 days, while 205 (39%) within two days.

Lastly, 137 (26%) deaths occurred within a day or hours of diagnosis/admission.

Within six days, the number of deaths in the province had risen from 515 to 767 deaths.

This comes as Gauteng has 112 714 cases with 45 743 recoveries, as of 16 July.