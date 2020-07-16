Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

Curves and waves: The pandemic’s shifting shape

“Flatten the curve” was the popular refrain early in the pandemic, as officials across the U.S. began issuing stay-at-home orders to stop the rapid spread of infection. But as the virus continues to rage and the world awaits a vaccine, it’s clear that tamping down an outbreak — no matter how quickly — does not mean victory. Instead, it’s often a waiting game until another wave comes crashing down.

For Washington State, that situation is all too familiar. After having the first confirmed case in the U.S. in January, it became an early epicenter of the country’s outbreak and imposed a swift lockdown, which is credited with preventing high rates of infection and death. While the virus began surging across the South and West, Washington’s case counts remained relatively low into June, and bars and salons started reopening.

But the virus has returned with a vengeance, putting the state’s reopening on pause. Since mid-June, Washington has reported an average of 700 new cases per day — its highest levels since the pandemic began. The surge is largely being driven by two factors: young people, and an outbreak in Yakima County, an agricultural area with many essential workers.

Outbreaks that started slower in some countries are taking off, and second waves are also rolling out around the world. Hong Kong is facing what some call its “third wave” — the most serious yet. The city reported a record 67 new cases on Thursday, a vast majority of which were attributed to community spread, a worrying development. (When Hong Kong set its last daily record, in late March, most infections were linked to travel.)