Colorado’s only American Girl outlet shutting its doors for good after a decade

If there are young ones around who are obsessed with a certain 18-inch doll, you might want to close the paper or change screens before reading on.

The American Girl store in the Park Meadows shopping mall, closed since the coronavirus outbreak shuttered businesses in March, is shutting its doors for good. American Girl spokeswoman Julie Parks said in an email Wednesday that the closure affects seven regular full- and part- employees and seven part- positions.

Besides the store in Lone Tree, American Girl is shutting sites in Kansas City and Atlanta. All the leases were set to expire in early 2021.

“While decisions that impact our associates, our customers, and the community are always difficult, the closures are a necessary step to optimize our store portfolio and accelerate our expanding e-commerce business,” Jamie Cygielman, American Girl general manager, said in a statement.

