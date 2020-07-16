Colorado’s only American Girl outlet shutting its doors for good after a decade

If there are young ones around who are obsessed with a certain 18-inch doll, you might want to close the paper or change screens before reading on.

The American Girl store in the Park Meadows shopping mall, closed since the coronavirus outbreak shuttered businesses in March, is shutting its doors for good. American Girl spokeswoman Julie Parks said in an email Wednesday that the closure affects seven regular full- and part- employees and seven part- positions.

Besides the store in Lone Tree, American Girl is shutting sites in Kansas City and Atlanta. All the leases were set to expire in early 2021.

“While decisions that impact our associates, our customers, and the community are always difficult, the closures are a necessary step to optimize our store portfolio and accelerate our expanding e-commerce business,” Jamie Cygielman, American Girl general manager, said in a statement.

The Park Meadows store opened to much fanfare in March 2010. reported that “throngs of metro Denver girls” packed the store at its grand opening and that “sales were brisk and cacophony reigned” among the crowd.

The dolls are known for engendering a cult-like excitement among their devotees and for coming with a sizeable price tag. A doll, clothes and accessories can run well north of $100.

The 8,500-square-foot Lone Tree store, American Girl’s only outlet in Colorado, was the company’s smallest, Parks said.