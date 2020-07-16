Cirque du Soleil seals deal with lenders for assets and cash

Article content

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group agreed to back a purchase agreement from a group of its secured lenders, setting the minimum acceptable bid in its court-supervised sales process.

A committee of creditors that includes existing first lien and second lien lenders struck a deal with Cirque to acquire substantially all of the entertainment company’s assets in exchange for the cancellation of existing debt, Cirque said in a statement Thursday, confirming a Bloomberg story.

Cirque is scheduled to present the new restructuring plan, which also includes as much as $375 million in new capital, to a Quebec court on Friday. If the agreement is approved by the judge, it will serve as the new stalking-horse bid for the company, setting the floor price for other parties.

Other potential bidders would have until Aug. 10 to present competing proposals, and an auction would happen no later than Aug. 17.