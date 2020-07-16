Chris Evans Talks Quarantine Hygiene, Tom Brady Leaving the Patriots & More!

The clip continues with Geist mentioning Defending Jacob—an AppleTV+ series Evans is currently starring in—but before the two delve into a discussion about it, Geist poses a different sort of question: “As a Patriots fan, where are you in the grieving process right now with the loss of Tom Brady?”

“I mean, I hate to say it, I kind of saw it coming,” Evans says, recalling Brady’s announcement in March that he wouldn’t be returning to the New England Patriots. “I was anticipating and bracing for it.”

He continues, “And you know what, I could never, ever, ever harbor any ill will…he gave 20 years of some of the best football memories I’ll ever have. So I wish him well.”

But is Evans willing to support Brady’s new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

“Not gonna go that far,” the actor admits. “But I tell you what, if the Pats don’t make it, the Bucs are the next team I’m rooting for.”

Sunday TODAY airs on NBC at 8 a.m.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)