China foreign ministry says Pompeo welcome to visit Xinjiang By

© . U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a news conference at the State Department in Washington



BEIJING () – China reiterated on Thursday that it does not seek to challenge or replace the United States and called on Washington to view China objectively and return to reason in its policies towards Beijing.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters during a briefing that if the United States thinks that everything China does is a threat, such attitude would become self-fulfilling.

Hua also invited U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to come to China and visit Xinjiang to see for himself that there are no human rights violations against the region’s Uighur Muslim minority.