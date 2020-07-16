Home Business China foreign ministry says Pompeo welcome to visit Xinjiang By

China foreign ministry says Pompeo welcome to visit Xinjiang By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a news conference at the State Department in Washington

BEIJING () – China reiterated on Thursday that it does not seek to challenge or replace the United States and called on Washington to view China objectively and return to reason in its policies towards Beijing.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters during a briefing that if the United States thinks that everything China does is a threat, such attitude would become self-fulfilling.

Hua also invited U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to come to China and visit Xinjiang to see for himself that there are no human rights violations against the region’s Uighur Muslim minority.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©