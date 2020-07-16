Charlize Theron accepts ‘invite’ to fight in WWE match following Old Guard role: ‘When and where?’

Charlize Theron has caught the eye of a former WWE champion following her recent roles in action films.

Since 2015, Theron has impressed viewers with her stunt work in films including Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde and new Netflix film The Old Guard.

Theron was being interviewed by professional wrestler Kofi Kingston, when he said: ”I think you might actually have a career or a future, if you wanted it, as a WWE Superstar.”





Kingston added: ”The fact for you to be able to pick up those moves so naturally, I would love to see you go one-on-one with a Becky Lynch, or like a Sasha Banks. Or Bayley, or Charlotte [Flair]. I feel like you would fit right in.

Theron was enthused by the idea, replying: “Wow, is this an invite? Yes! When and where?”

She said that, while she knows it won’t happen “any time soon” because of the pandemic, she thinks it “would be really entertaining for everybody to watch because [she is] a mere actor”.

Theron, who stars in The Old Guard alongside KiKi Layne and Chiwetel Ejiofor, added: “That sounds awesome and I will get my ass kicked.”

While The Old Guard received mostly positive reviews, Netflix users criticised the fantasy action thriller’s soundtrack, calling it “cringeworthy”.