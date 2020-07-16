Charles Schwab Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2 By .com

© . Charles Schwab Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2
.com – Charles Schwab (NYSE:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.
Charles Schwab announced earnings per share of $0.54 on revenue of $2.45B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $0.52 on revenue of $2.47B.
Charles Schwab shares are down 25% from the beginning of the year , still down 30.96% from its 52 week high of $51.65 set on December 12, 2019. They are under-performing the which is down 0.13% from the start of the year.
Charles Schwab shares lost 1.91% in pre-market trade following the report.
Charles Schwab follows other major Financial sector earnings this month
Charles Schwab’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.38 on revenue of $33.82B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.19 on revenue of $30.41B.
UnitedHealth had beat expectations on Wednesday with second quarter EPS of $7.12 on revenue of $62.14B, compared to forecast for EPS of $5.18 on revenue of $63.34B.
