Caulfield Cup conflict, afternoon vs night

A traditional Saturday afternoon grand final in Melbourne is lengthening in odds with Victorian Sports Minister Martin Pakula confirming the city’s Spring Racing Carnival will take priority.

That news comes just a day after Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said a Brisbane grand final should be strongly considered by the AFL after all 10 Victorian clubs were forced to flee their home state to ensure the competition could continue to run.

Geelong will tonight play Collingwood in front of 30,000 fans at Perth’s Optus Stadium, while Premier Palaszczuk yesterday urged her constituents to pick a Victorian club to support as all 10 Victorian clubs prepare to relocate to Queensland.

Optus Stadium in Perth (Getty)

While AFL boss Gillon McLachlan was grateful for Queensland’s support, he said it remained the league’s strong preference to play the grand final at the MCG.

The date that has been pencilled in for the decider is October 17, with plans to squash Rounds 9-12 into 19 consecutive days, starting on Wednesday July 29.

That date sets up a clash with racing’s Caulfield Cup, and speaking to RSN Radio this morning, Pakula said that would prevent the AFL Grand Final from keeping its traditional afternoon time slot.

“If the AFL Grand Final happens to be on 17 October, or on any of our feature race days, the AFL will work around racing – whether that means putting it on at night, or the Sunday – but it definitely will not go head-to-head with the race meeting,” Pakula said, adding that he had discussed the issue with McLachlan.

“I’ve been having conversations with the AFL on an almost daily basis.

“I did speak to Gillon (McLachlan) this morning and reobtained the commitment from him that they definitely won’t go head to head with one of our major classic race days.

“The Caulfield Cup will get clear air as it should.

“It’s July, it’s at least three months before the Grand Final. A lot can change.”

Gillon McLachlan (AAP)

Pakula said it was his “hope” that the Grand Final would be at the MCG.

Yesterday McLachlan said the governments of Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia and NSW would all compete to host the grand final if Victoria remained a no go zone due to its battle to control COVID-19 transmissions.

Regardless of which state it was played in, the AFL would still be expected to play it at a time slot that did not compete with the Spring Carnival, leaving only Perth as a possible destination for a Saturday afternoon grand final, thanks to its different time zone.