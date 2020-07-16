Canberrans receive conspiracy theory letters warning of ‘imminent danger’

A letter spreading coronavirus conspiracy theories has been distributed into Canberra letterboxes, describing residents who live near the Garran testing site as being in “imminent danger of catching COVID-19.”

“Do not get tested under any circumstances. You are more likely to catch COVID-19 from a testing centre than any other place”, the letter read.

The flyer, titled an “Important Covid-19 Health Warning”, falsely warned that 30 per cent of people who went to a testing site have contracted the virus during the testing process.

A letter outlining a number of coronavirus conspiracy theories has been dropped into letterboxes in Canberra. ()

“The aim of testing centres is to spread COVID-19, to reduce global population by 95 per cent, spread fear and enable total government control over all aspects of life under UN Agenda 21.”

ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith has condemned the letter, labelling it as completely false.

“It’s actually not a bad thing that it is so outrageous that it is completely unbelievable,” she said.

“It is extremely clear that this is conspiracy theory to the Nth degree and Canberrans would know much better than to believe this misinformation.

“The surge centre and all of our COVID-19 testing centres are set up with the highest standard of infection control and there is no risk to the surrounding community of being near a testing centre or going and getting tested.”

The Minister said she is not yet aware if ACT Policing will be investigating the matter but reminded Canberrans to only accept health advice from official sources.

“We know COVID-19 has caused great anxiety in our community and this kind of misinformation only serves to cause confusion for people.

“We’re encouraging Canberrans to listen to health advice from official sources, whether that’s the ACT Government or the Commonwealth Government.

“We haven’t seen the kind of divisive debate about COVID-19 that has been seen unfortunately in some parts of the world, particularly in Brazil and some parts of the United States, where this kind of conspiracy theory has been ripe.”