Canberra Raiders’ Tom Starling and Siliva Havili impress as Josh Hodgson hooker replacement

The Canberra Raiders came into their Thursday night footy clash against the reigning premiers as underdogs after numerous injuries and recent losses threatened to derail their season.

But the emergence of exciting youngster Tom Starling in their 24-20 win over the Roosters had Raiders coach Ricky Stuart feeling upbeat about the club’s prospects, and an NRL legend predicting big things for the 22-year-old hooker.

After a devastating injury to captain Josh Hodgson, Canberra called upon two hookers to tag-team the no.9 role. Starling was named on the bench for the Raiders, but had an instant impact against the Roosters at dummy half when he came on for starting hooker Siliva Havili.

Former rugby league star Ruan Sims summarised Starling’s night as “dynamite” and eighth Immortal Andrew Johns was equally impressed by the former Knights junior’s development.

”I watched him come through for the Newcastle Knights and there were huge raps on him right through the juniors and he just sort of lost his way a little bit,” Johns explained.

“But he was incredible tonight, [especially] defensively early on. The longer the game went on, the more comfortable he looked.”

Johns praised Starling’s “beautiful pass” to set up Papalii’s match-winning try in the second half, one of two of his assists on the night. He also had three tackle busts and an average of 13 metres gained per carry, showing off his speed around the ruck.

“He was really sharp out of dummy half and I think moving forward they’ll have Havili start the game and then Starling will come on,” Johns said.

“But I thought he was really strong. Look at his speed at dummy half. He’s only really small, but incredibly strong and great technique defensively. So moving forward they’re the one-two punch. ”

Stuart said post-game that Starling’s performance – with just five NRL games under his belt with the Knights and Canberra – was an example of the depth of talent within the Raiders.

“The way Tom Starling took his opportunity and played 50-straight minutes after not playing a lot of football at all, shows you the work and training he’s done outside the main seventeen who have been playing,” he said.

“To get through that intensity of the match, and the minutes tonight continually, was a huge effort. There are no short cuts to his preparations.

“He works very hard as a kid. What he’s got going for him is why all the boys like playing with him.

“He’s a good solid kid. He’s got to back up and do it again now.”

Stuart said before kickoff he gave instructions to both hookers Starling and Havili to play their own game, and not try to “copy” Hodgson.

“They’ve got big boots to fill. Hodgo’s influence in the team can sometimes overshadow their style of play, so I just wanted to make sure they played their style,” he told Nine after full-time.

“I was really happy for both of them because they played a big part of it. No-one gave us a chance [against the Roosters] outside of the people within our club and for them to come out and play the way they did it shows there’s a lot of heart and courage in this joint. ”

Stuart warned that the best was still yet to come from Starling and Havili too.

”I’ve got these two young boys to come in and fill the spot. They did a good job tonight but it’s only round 10 – we’re halfway through the comp. We’ve got to show consistency,” the Raiders coach said.

“When a player with [Hodgson’s] influence is going to get injured it’s probably better for that position injury to happen earlier in the competition.

“It gives these boys time to grow into the team a little bit now. There’s more growth in this football team yet to come.”