Canberra Raiders cop harsh penalty on Josh Papalii in win over Roosters, Angus Crichton

The Canberra Raiders savoured their victory in the NRL grand final rematch against the Roosters but they didn’t have it easy against the reigning premiers.

Canberra’s defence was put to a rigorous test on Thursday night in their 24-20 win at the SCG, and at times so was their patience with the referees.

In the second half after Canberra had levelled scores at 12-12, the Roosters were able to edge ahead via a fortuitous penalty goal.

The penalty was after a wild elbow by Angus Crichton which kicked off a bit of a brouhaha between both teams.

Players scuffle during the round 10 NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Canberra Raiders (Getty)

The Roosters star tried to quickly play the ball but in wriggling out of the tackle, he slammed his elbow into the face of Josh Papalii, which prompted the Raiders big man to retaliate. Other players soon followed to join the fracas.

Play was stopped for a few minutes as the scuffle erupted, with Papalii left with a bloody nose.

The feisty incident got the Roosters a penalty right in front of goal, which Kyle Flanagan happily converted, but Nine’s commentators suggested the Raiders may have been hard done by.

“He’s fighting to play the ball,” Andrew Johns said during the broadcast.

NRL Highlights: Roosters v Raiders – Round 10

“You’d have to say it’s accidental [the high elbow by Crichton]. But it’s hit him [Papalii] in the face. So by the letter of the law, it should be a Canberra penalty.

“Bang! Hits him with an elbow and then of course he’s [Papalii] going to react.”

“I think that’s a harsh penalty on the Raiders,” Phil Gould added.

“The bloke with the bleeding nose who got hit first has given away a penalty.”

The Raiders would go on to claim a comeback victory in the thrilling contest, overcoming numerous injuries to the squad to upset the home side.